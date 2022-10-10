Sino Minerals Investments Limited boost health, education boost of 72.8M

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Sino Minerals Investments, a company mining Iron ore in Buhara sub-county, Kabale district has donated an assortment of health items to Buhara Health Centre III and renovated a Primary school as a way of boosting health and education standards in the area.

The assorted items worth Ugx 41 million include; 10 mattresses,10 blankets,10 pair of bed sheets, 1 differential counter,1 stretcher, 1-wheel chair,1 electrical fridge, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) stand tubes,1 oxygen apparatus,2 Blood Pressure (BP) Machines, 3 stethoscopes, 2 pulse oximeter and 1 suction apparatus.

The company also handed over two classroom blocks at Kijojo primary school after carrying out renovations worth Ugx 31.8 million shillings.

Brian Munanura, the acting manager of the company in Kabale district says that the purpose of the donation is in fulfillment of the corporate social responsibility of giving back to the community as recognizing the importance of such a health facility towards saving peoples’ lives in the area.

He also says that the purpose of renovating a two classroom block is to give attract learners so that they also gain academic investment to help them succeed in future

Munanura says that also the company as part of their social corporate responsibility is supporting two university students at Kabale University from Buhara Sub County and they are also giving elders who are over 70 years Ugx 10.000.

Joseph Baryamujura, Buhara sub county LCIII Chairperson , Moreen Kirungi Buhara Health center III In charge and Rev. Aggrey Niwagaba, Chairperson School Management Committee at Kijojo primary school hailed Sino Minerals Investments for the generous spirit of giving back to the community.

They also hail the company for employing locals in the area which has enabled them to survive economically

