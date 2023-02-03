SULAIMAN! He wins medals, set records as he lifts Uganda’s flag high

Uganda is gifted by nature in all aspects and sports is no exception. Sulaiman Segawa runs is the new boy on the block. He is currently winning medals nonstop, setting all records high, and has made his country Uganda proud in the Diaspora.



Sulaiman “Hustlers Mind Set” Segawa is a professional boxer from Kampala, Uganda. He fights in the featherweight division and has a professional record of 13-3-1 with 4 KOs. He currently fights out of Silver Spring, Maryland. Segawa competed for WBC and NABA titles, and was the 2019 NBA champion.

The last fight of Sulaiman Segawa took place on November 19, 2022 against Ernesto Guerrero. Segawa has won by knockout (KO).He usually competes in the lightweight division.



It should be noted that he is a professional athlete and has been performing for 9 years. Sulaiman was born in Kampala, Uganda, on May 22, 1991, and currently residing in Silver Spring, Maryland, USA. Where he is making history from.

At an early age of 21-year-old Segawa, made his professional debut against Armstrong Mwanje on April 21, 2013 where he won by unanimous decision (UD).

