Airtel Uganda commissions 29 new masts to enhance network across Uganda

By Moses Oketayot



Kampala: Airtel Uganda, on Friday switched on 29 new masts in 12 districts as part of their commitment to deliver exceptional customer experience on the Airtel network that customers have been accustomed to.

The additional masts are part of the growing physical and virtual infrastructure of Airtel’s 100% 4G network that covers the country border to border.This is also part of Airtel’s commitment to build a robust smartphone network, a platform on which they have been able to grow digital and financial inclusion in Uganda. The network supports delivery of affordable data, voice and financial services across the country.

The 12 districts include Kampala, Hoima, Kabarole, Jinja, Bushenyi, Luwero, Gulu, Mbarara, Moroto, Wakiso, Rukungiri and Isingiro.

Airtel as a technology enabler, has supported the country’s digitization agenda as envisaged in the Uganda vision 2040. The telecom boasts of a growing network of over 2500 masts that are 5G ready, and an expanding fiber network across the country, especially in the capital city.

The new sites improve lives of the customer and catalyze empowerment of small and medium sized enterprises to access affordable voice, data and financial services without differentiation.

The new sites will enable the expansion, adoption, and usage of ICTs in the transformative sectors such as education, health, and agriculture across the country. Farmers can now access agricultural information to improve their farm productivity, teachersand students are able to use online platforms to teach and expand their learning experiences. Business owners can utilize the voice, airtel money and data options on Airtel to operate their businesses more efficiently.

While commissioning the latest towers the networks director, Agarwal Rajesh, expressed gratitude to the tower partners like ATC and Ubuntu involved in this project. “Under the Parish Development Model, the country is focused on transforming the parishes and creating opportunities for the people. Airtel Uganda is pleased to support these efforts by building and deploying a smartphone network that is complementary to these efforts,” Rajesh concluded.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts