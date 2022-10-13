Five Bunyangabu District Officials Arrested Over Corruption

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit working together with Police have arrested five Bunyangabu district officials over Corruption related allegations.

The Principal Human Resource Officer, Ikiriza Lucy has been arrested for fraudulently enrolling three teachers namely Kiiza Joselyn, Mucunguzi Kasangaki and Achan Winnifred on the district payroll yet the three teachers had forged minutes from the Education Service Commission purporting that they had been appointed as education officers whereas not.

Consequently, the district has lost over UGX50, 000,000 in salaries since their irregular appointment in 2021. The Principal Human Resource Officer did not verify these appointments with the Education Service Commission as mandated before adding the teachers on Payroll.

In addition, the Chief Finance Officer, Basaliza Joseph, the District Production Officer, Asiimwe Yusta and District Agricultural Officer, Tumwesigye Gerald have also been arrested for the mismanagement over UGX90,000,000 funds allocated for the implementation of the Agricultural Cluster Development Project (ACDP) in Bunyangabo District Local Government. The Project is intended to improve production and productivity in the coffee and maize value chains.

The arrested officials mismanaged funds and falsified accountability documents purporting to have under taken planned activities whereas not. There are several fraudulent entries identified in the accountabilities including altering figures on accountability documents claiming certain activities took place for which money was paid, whereas not.

Rugumba Elon, former Sub County Chief, Kabonero Sub County in Bunyangabo district was also arrested over shoddy construction of the police Office/cells at Kabonero Sub County. As a result government lost over UGX5, 800,000 from the District Discretion Equalization Grant.

Rugumba Elon did not follow the procurement process and contracted Kabonero Savings and Credit Group Society who did not have any expertise in construction which resulted into a poorly constructed building which should be demolished.

