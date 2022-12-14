ROT! ROT! ROT! Secrets why National Building Review Board staff have ganged up against boss Eng.Flavia

Recently, a whistleblower took time to highlight a litany of sins being allegedly committed at Kampala-Lumumba Avenue based National Building Review Board–NBRB which is politically supervised by the Ministry of Works and Transport under Gen.Katumba Wamala. https://redpepper.co.ug/time-to-pack-panic-grips-national-building-review-board-staff-over-looming-job-loss/126648/

And today we continue to serialize the dossier which has since been sent to President Museveni and as well agencies like the IGG, SHACU, Auditor General although they have shown little appetite to probe what is happening there or could have been compromised or intimidated to back off.

According to information obtained, morale is low at the agency and the atmosphere is toxic. Some staffers don’t see eye to eye including their boss, Eng. Flavia who some staff these days blast openly only to attract her wrath in the form of knifing.

According to the dossier, the appointment of Eng. Flavia Gutto Bwire’s as the Executive Secretary was irregular. Allegations are that there was no recruitment process followed during her appointment. That there was no assessment and competition for the position as required.

“She [Flavia Gutto Bwire] lacks the requisite experience and qualifications for the position of Executive Secretary as per section 15 (2) of the Building Control Act, 2013. Whereas Bwire is an electrical engineer, the Act requires the Executive Secretary to have experience and qualifications in law, management or public administration. There is no record of her performance evaluation and assessment by the Board despite having worked for over a year. She is still on probation. This puts her performance competency in question.”

THREATS AND INTIMIDATION

In order to command authority, the Executive Secretary reportedly uses threats and intimidation. As a result, there is a lot of rumor mongering and unrest amongst staff members. Staffers who reportedly challenge her management style are severely intimidated and threatened with termination or change of reporting hierarchy. That some officers have been advised to stick to their responsibilities while others have been summoned to appear and defend the understanding of their duties.

“Currently, staff including management cannot access the ES’s office without an appointment. Any staff that intends to communicate to the ES must send an email seeking an appointment or discuss the matter in the email,” the report highlights.

STAFF AND MANAGEMENT MEETINGS

The ES is also being accused of holding a few or no general staff meeting. That she snubs management meetings which were forcefully introduced by some members of staff in March 2021.

That instead, she employs the divide and rule management policy where she meets different officers in her office.

“Consultations with heads of departments/units and sections are made on a one on one basis. Relevant staff have been stopped from attending Board Committee meetings as all meetings must be convened and facilitated by the office of ES [Flavia Gutto Bwire and Asha Arinda].”

BOARD AFFAIRS

The staffers are also reportedly not happy with the way she handled the outgoing and the new board affairs.

The staffers are also reportedly not happy with the way she handled the outgoing and the new board affairs.

That sometime back last year, the Board at its 16th Meeting reportedly approved the payment of staff allowances including transport and airtime as per the Human Resource Manual. However, the ES reportedly disregarded the Board and adamantly refused to implement it's decision. Instead money released for NBRB activities and payment of such allowances was paid to ghost staff. NBRB has been contacted for a comment. More rot will be exposed in our subsequent publication.

