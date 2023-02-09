THE TRUTH! Secrets why top lawyer Spencer fell out with side dish Ninsiima the Kitagwenda district woman Mp loser

Recently we reported on these pages how prominent lawyer George William Spencer had become a shadow of his former self.

Word was that the only job he now knows and does religiously is booze and women.

This publication has, however, learnt that there is more to it than meets the eye.

The truth is that his troubles started after one of his side dishes, Grace Ninsiima, whom he has four love children with developed political ambitions.

Family sources say Spencer originally did like the idea of her joining politics, but from her home district of Sheema and not Kitagwenda. She never listened.

She went on to stand for Kitagwenda district woman Mp in 2021 and lost.

Watchers attribute her loss to the bad methods she deployed on the advice of her strategists including a former area RDC plus a top UPDF General whom she has been linked to romantically. This is a story for another day.

Her strategists also attributed her loss to people close to the father of her kids, Spencer who equally stood as area MP and people wouldn’t vote for two people from the same home.

WIDER PICTURE

It goes without mention that Ninsiima is not Spencer’s legally recognized wife but a side dish whom he shares children with.

The two met around the early 2000. He enabled her to complete A’level at a certain school along Rubaga road in Kampala which has since closed. He went on to sponsor her Bachelors degree in Human Resource at MUBS and later a Masters degree in Public Administration and Management at MUK. She secured a teaching job at KIU Kampala and Tororo campuses but reportedly, later was discontinued after falling out with management.

Along the way they got four children together and he has been meeting all their needs including school fees—one is at Kyambogo University studying Engineering, another at Mengo S.S and two at Buddo Junior. He recently bought for them a huge house in Nakulabye, revealed a family source.

He was doing all this without the knowledge of his official and legally recognized wife identified as Judith Ahairwe with whom they live together as husband and wife in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb.

It’s said that the couple have four children together. The eldest has completed at Kampala International University, another one is studying Mathematics in Iceland after excelling highly at Kings College Buddo, while others are at lower levels.

Our source further reveals Spencer takes care of other children from his extended family.

BATTLE FOR PROPERTY

We have now learnt that Grace Ninsiima wants to lay a claim on Spencer’s property as his recognized wife or widow in case he dies suddenly.

Family sources say she is doing whatever it can with the help of her new UPDF General lover to secure part of the compensation money Spencer expects to get from UNRA.

This is to do with Kampala-Jinja expressway and Spencer is one of the project affected people (PAP) and expects a few billions in compensation.

She complained to UNRA but they could not entertain her schemes and she was advised to go to court in case she wasn’t satisfied, a thing she did.

Spencer is said to have bought the land from Mzee Kaliro Mukasa and his sister Victoria Nayonga (all deceased).

However, we are told Ninsiima, is these days seen having endless meetings with the deceased son Mathias Mukasa and the deceased grandson one Joseph Mutesibe who are the estate administrators and it could all be about ganging up against Spencer, our source further revealed.

We are also told a top powerful female politician from eastern Uganda also has interests in the same matter.

Reports that cannot be verified by this publication indicate that Spencer nowadays lives in fear because of this compensation to an extent that he was at one time abducted by unknown people driving an army double cabin land cruiser but somehow he survived being bumped off.

We have also learnt that Ninsiima has also set eyes on Spencer’s properties in Nakulabye, Nsambya and Rwenjaza in Kamwenge district where his village mansion is located but an exercise in futility. Being a commercial tree farmer he also owns more than 200 acres of forest cover in Buhweju district of Western Uganda.

Family sources say that even when she managed to access the Nakulabye land title where Spencer’s mansion is under construction, attempts to transfer it into her name failed after land office bosses became suspicious.

Not to go down without a fight, Ninsiima also opened several cases of domestic violence (Kamwenge court), child neglect (Mengo court) with intent to drive Spencer out of his properties according to family sources.

Mengo court exonerated him as a caring father who has always met all the needs of his kids with Ninsiima.

“She thinks portraying Spencer George William as a nuisance, drunkard, womanizer; and sleeping and rubbing shoulders with high profile people will win her the war against him and claim his hard earned property as one of his widows, following his sudden death,” observes a family member. WATCH THIS SPACE!