‘Generation Queen’ 15-year-old Sylvia Wase set to drop a new massive hit

Known by her stage name Sylvia Wase is a 15-year-old fast-rising well-known as the Generation queen amongst her music lovers. The latest coming through is that the singer is set to drop a new banger this Friday titled ‘Mazeeyo’.

Produced by the King of new skull beats D’mario Legend, Mazeeyo will get you on your feet when you listen to the beats and how Sylvia Wase’s energy gradually rises as the song goes on. It is a vibe you will relate to so don’t be afraid to dance.



The song was written by the Ugandan legendary songwriter Dokta Brain. According to the singer, she desires to change the world through her music with the guidance of her management.

